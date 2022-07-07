How to Watch, Stream 2022 World Lacrosse Championship: US vs. Australia

Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 World Lacrosse Women's Championship Semifinal, US vs. Australia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The top-seeded United States faces fourth-seed Australia for a spot in the gold-medal game in the women's lacrosse championship semifinal.

The United States (6-0) had little trouble reaching the semifinal of the 2022 world lacrosse women's championship, blasting Japan in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Australia (3-3) similarly rolled, beating Haudenosaunee 17-3 in its quarterfinal. The teams meet at Unitas Stadium in Towson, Maryland, on Thursday night.

How to Watch 2022 World Lacrosse Women's Championship First Semifinal, United States vs. Australia, Today:

Match Date: July 7, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the United States vs. Australia women's lacrosse match on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Against previously unbeaten Japan, the U.S. got four goals from Kayla Treanor and three each from Charlotte North and Sam Apuzzo in the blowout. The Americans broke the game open with five unanswered goals in the second period and outscored the Japanese 14-1 after the opening quarter.

The U.S. went unbeaten in Pool A, outscoring its opponents 67-26 in four matches.

Australia led 2-1 after the first quarter against Haudenosaunee, a team comprised of players from six Native American nations that went 3-1 in pool play. An 8-0 blitz in the third quarter broke the game wide open for the Aussies, who got three goals each from Hannah Nielsen, Bonnie Yu and Georgia Latch.

Australia was just 1-3 in pool play, including a 16-5 loss to the U.S. on Saturday, but beat Ireland in the first round before its quarterfinal win on Wednesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
7
2022

2022 World Lacrosse Women's Championship Semifinal: United States vs. Australia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Chicago Sky
WNBA

How to Watch Sky at Fever

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_18646358
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Mets: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
USATSI_18645811
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Reds: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
USATSI_18646439
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at Red Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
imago1010917512h
Lacrosse

How to Watch, Stream 2022 World Lacrosse Championship: US vs. Australia

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
USATSI_18646371
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch RailRiders at Red Sox: Stream MiLB Live, TV

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) goes to the basket over Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) during the second half at Paycom Center. Denver won 99-95. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Thunder vs. 76ers

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
May 22, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) clears a ball with a header during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Philadelphia Union vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 3, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Portland Timbers players celebrate after a goal by Portland Timbers forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda (not pictured) during the second half against the Nashville SC at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy