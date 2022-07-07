How to Watch, Stream 2022 World Lacrosse Championship: US vs. Australia

The top-seeded United States faces fourth-seed Australia for a spot in the gold-medal game in the women's lacrosse championship semifinal.

The United States (6-0) had little trouble reaching the semifinal of the 2022 world lacrosse women's championship, blasting Japan in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Australia (3-3) similarly rolled, beating Haudenosaunee 17-3 in its quarterfinal. The teams meet at Unitas Stadium in Towson, Maryland, on Thursday night.

Match Date: July 7, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Against previously unbeaten Japan, the U.S. got four goals from Kayla Treanor and three each from Charlotte North and Sam Apuzzo in the blowout. The Americans broke the game open with five unanswered goals in the second period and outscored the Japanese 14-1 after the opening quarter.

The U.S. went unbeaten in Pool A, outscoring its opponents 67-26 in four matches.

Australia led 2-1 after the first quarter against Haudenosaunee, a team comprised of players from six Native American nations that went 3-1 in pool play. An 8-0 blitz in the third quarter broke the game wide open for the Aussies, who got three goals each from Hannah Nielsen, Bonnie Yu and Georgia Latch.

Australia was just 1-3 in pool play, including a 16-5 loss to the U.S. on Saturday, but beat Ireland in the first round before its quarterfinal win on Wednesday.

