Australia vs. England stream: Watch online, TV channel

Australia and England square off in a battle for the bronze for the third straight time at the Women's Worlds.

Australia (3-5) still has a chance to medal on Saturday as the 2022 World Lacrosse Women's Championship winds down at Unitas Stadium in Towson, Maryland. Once again, the Aussies will face England (4-4) for the bronze medal. Australia won in 2013, with England taking the consolation prize with an overtime win in 2017.

How to Watch 2022 World Lacrosse Women's Championship Bronze-Medal Game, Australia vs. England, Today:

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

In Thursday's first semifinal, Australia was overwhelmed by the United States, the event's three-time defending champion. The U.S. led 13-0 before Theadora Kwas finally got the Aussies on the board with 6:35 left in the third quarter of a 17-2 defeat. Olivia Parker got the other goal with 5:08 remaining in the match.

In its semifinal battle with Canada, England trailed by as many as four goals before making it 10-8 with 4:33 remaining on Megan Whittle's second goal of the match. Canada put the game away with 1:46 remaining with a goal and won 11-9.

The teams met on June 30 to open pool play, with England blasting the Aussies 12-4. The English scored the last seven goals of the match after Australia closed to 5-4 with 2:23 to go in the third quarter. Whittle scored five goals in the match, while Torz Anderson and Tilly Shires scored twice each.

