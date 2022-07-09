United States vs. Canada: stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 World Lacrosse Women's Championship Gold-Medal Match: United States vs. Canada Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Canada is seeking an upset of the United States in its third consecutive shot at the world championship gold medal.

After a year's delay due to the pandemic, the world's top two programs collide again on Saturday in Towson, Maryland, as the United States (8-0) battles Canada (7-1).

How to Watch 2022 World Lacrosse Women's Championship Gold-Medal Match, United States vs. Canada, Today:

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the gold-medal match between the United States and Canada on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Canada reached the gold-medal game of the World Lacrosse Women's Championship on home turf in 2013, but the United States rolled to a 19-5 win at Oshawa. In England in 2017, the U.S. prevailed 10-5. The Americans have won the last three world titles and eight overall since the event began in 1982.

The U.S. rolled in the semifinal, blasting Australia 17-2 on Thursday. Kayla Treanor scored six goals and the Americans led 13-0 before the Aussies got on the scoreboard. Charlotte North added four tallies and Dempsey Arsenault scored twice.

Canada knocked out England on Thursday, 11-9, behind a four-goal game from Erica Evans. Aurora Cordingley netted three goals and Nicole Perroni had a pair. Cordingly's third goal with 1:46 was the dagger, giving the Canadians an 11-8 lead.

Canada has won seven straight matches since opening the tournament with a 16-11 loss to the Americans on June 29. The U.S. has outscored its opponents 123-31 in eight games. The match with Canada was the closest of the tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
9
2022

2022 World Lacrosse Women's Championship Gold-Medal Match, United States vs. Canada

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
12
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

LACROSSE
Lacrosse

United States vs. Canada: stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Aug 7, 2018; St. Louis, MO, USA; Jorge Campillo plays his fairway shot from the 18th hole during Tuesdays practice round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Senior PGA Championship

Senior Players Championship: stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jul 3, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Portland Timbers players celebrate after a goal by Portland Timbers forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda (not pictured) during the second half against the Nashville SC at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Jul 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Jesus Jimenez (9) reacts after Toronto FC failed to score against the Seattle Sounders at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Toronto FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Referee Marcos DeOliveira speaks to New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) after issuing a yellow card to New York Red Bulls midfielder Frankie Amaya (8) during the second half against the Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Charlotte FC forward Andre Shinyashiki (16) controls the ball during the second half against the Houston Dynamo FC at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
FORMULA 1
Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix: Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Jul 17, 2021; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Stephen Stallings Jr. hits his tee shot on the seventeenth hole during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
LACROSSE
Lacrosse

Australia vs. England stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy