United States vs. Canada: stream: Watch online, TV channel

Canada is seeking an upset of the United States in its third consecutive shot at the world championship gold medal.

After a year's delay due to the pandemic, the world's top two programs collide again on Saturday in Towson, Maryland, as the United States (8-0) battles Canada (7-1).

2022 World Lacrosse Women's Championship Gold-Medal Match, United States vs. Canada

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Canada reached the gold-medal game of the World Lacrosse Women's Championship on home turf in 2013, but the United States rolled to a 19-5 win at Oshawa. In England in 2017, the U.S. prevailed 10-5. The Americans have won the last three world titles and eight overall since the event began in 1982.

The U.S. rolled in the semifinal, blasting Australia 17-2 on Thursday. Kayla Treanor scored six goals and the Americans led 13-0 before the Aussies got on the scoreboard. Charlotte North added four tallies and Dempsey Arsenault scored twice.

Canada knocked out England on Thursday, 11-9, behind a four-goal game from Erica Evans. Aurora Cordingley netted three goals and Nicole Perroni had a pair. Cordingly's third goal with 1:46 was the dagger, giving the Canadians an 11-8 lead.

Canada has won seven straight matches since opening the tournament with a 16-11 loss to the Americans on June 29. The U.S. has outscored its opponents 123-31 in eight games. The match with Canada was the closest of the tournament.

