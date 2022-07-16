Skip to main content

How to Watch Premier Lacrosse League All-Star Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It is time to celebrate the best Premier Lacrosse League players for the All-Star Game today.

The Premier Lacrosse League takes a break from regular action to celebrate the best players of the sport in their All-Star game. This year's captains, Trevor Baptiste and Connor Farrell built their rosters for today’s game in a fun, light hearted draft where they got to choose between the best players in the sport.

How to Watch Premier Lacrosse League, All-Star Game today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Premier Lacrosse League, All-Star Game online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The best players in the game of lacrosse came together for the Premier Lacrosse League to draft their teams for the All-Star Selection Show:

Farrell plays for Chrome FO while Baptiste plays for Atlas FO as the two massive, talented athletes lead their teams in the All-Star game.

Team Farrell is coached by Andy Towers and will feature starters JT Giles Harris (first time All-Star), Mike Chanenchuk (five time), Rob Pannell (eight time), Will Manny (seven time), Michael Manley (four time), Logan Wisnauskas (first time), Tom Schreiber (eight time), Kyle Bernlohr (five time) and Jarrod Neumann (three time).

On the other side for Team Baptiste, they are coached by Jim Stagnitta.

He is joined by starters Blaze Riorden (three time), Jeff Teat (two time), Jules Heningburg (three time), Matt Rambo (two time), Myles Jones (five time), Chris Gray (first time), Vryan Costabile (two time), Scott Ratliff (seven time), Tucker Durkin (six time), Cade van Raaphorst (first time) and Joseph Nardella (four time).

Each team also features nine reserves to fill out the teams with more talent on one field than ever seen in any lacrosse event.

How To Watch

July
16
2022

Premier Lacrosse League, All-Star Game

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
