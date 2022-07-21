Skip to main content

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse: Team Blue vs Team Orange: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The first week of Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse gets underway on Thursday with Team Blue taking on Team Orange.

Athletes Unlimited has been a new league that has brought a new way of competing with players not only playing on teams but as individuals.

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse: Team Blue vs Team Orange Today:

Match Date: July 21, 2022

Match Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse: Team Blue vs Team Orange on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The league started with softball and volleyball and has expanded to lacrosse and basketball.

Thursday, the new league of lacrosse starts with two matches starting with Team Blue taking on Team Orange in the first matchup.

Each team will play three matches during the first week and Thursday, they will look to get off to a great start and get a big opening win.

Team Blue is captained by Lady Glynn and she will try to help lead them to a win in their first match of the season.

Sam Apuzzo will be looking to do the same thing as she is the captain of Team Orange.

Players will earn points by the stats they accumulate during each match and can also gain more points if their team wins.

The top four players will be the team captains for the next week where they will draft their new team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
21
2022

Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse: Team Blue vs Team Orange

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18618532
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at Astros: Live Stream MLB, TV Channel

By Adam Childsjust now
imago1013125734h
Lacrosse

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse: Team Blue vs Team Orange

By Adam Childsjust now
Soccer

CA Talleres de Cordoba vs. CA Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Oct 31, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch the San Francisco Giants Online

By Steve Benko2 hours ago
Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) looks for an opening around Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch the Pittsburgh Steelers Online

By Steve Benko2 hours ago
Jul 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop (7) is tagged out at home by Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez (1) during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jul 17, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lou Trivino (62) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after the final out during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 7/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Club Atletico Rosario Central vs. Newell's Old Boys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
USATSI_18680354
WNBA

How to Watch Dream at Sparks: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy