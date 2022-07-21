The first week of Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse gets underway on Thursday with Team Blue taking on Team Orange.

Athletes Unlimited has been a new league that has brought a new way of competing with players not only playing on teams but as individuals.

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse: Team Blue vs Team Orange Today:

Match Date: July 21, 2022

Match Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse: Team Blue vs Team Orange on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The league started with softball and volleyball and has expanded to lacrosse and basketball.

Thursday, the new league of lacrosse starts with two matches starting with Team Blue taking on Team Orange in the first matchup.

Each team will play three matches during the first week and Thursday, they will look to get off to a great start and get a big opening win.

Team Blue is captained by Lady Glynn and she will try to help lead them to a win in their first match of the season.

Sam Apuzzo will be looking to do the same thing as she is the captain of Team Orange.

Players will earn points by the stats they accumulate during each match and can also gain more points if their team wins.

The top four players will be the team captains for the next week where they will draft their new team.

Regional restrictions may apply.