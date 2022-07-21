Team Gold and Team Purple face off in week one of the Athlete Unlimited Lacrosse tournament on Thursday.

Team Gold, led by captain and goalie Caylee Waters, will go up against Team Purple, led by captain and goalie Britt Read, on Thursday at the USA lacrosse headquarters in Sparks Glencoe, Maryland. The season kicks off on Thursday with week one when Team Blue and Team Orange face off before Gold and Purple go head-to-head in the second match of the day.

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse: Team Gold vs. Team Purple Today:

Game Date: July 21, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Athletes Unlimited was launched on March 3, 2020, and features a player-centric model to create leagues across sports. As of this year, AU has seen success in sports such as softball, volleyball, basketball and lacrosse with, according to AU, more exciting ventures on the horizon.

The lacrosse season began on July 18 when four team captains were chosen to select from a pool of lacrosse players creating four full teams ready to go head-to-head in week on July 21. The team captains are Waters (gold), Read (purple), goalie Kady Glynn (blue) and attacker Sam Apuzzo (orange).

