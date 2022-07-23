Skip to main content

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse, Team Gold vs Team Blue: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse league gets back on the field on Saturday with Team Gold taking on Team Blue

Team Gold and Team Blue both look to get their first win of the season on Saturday when they battle in the second match of the day.

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse: Team Gold vs Team Blue Today:

Match Date: July 23, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live Stream Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse: Team Gold vs Team Blue on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Team Gold who is captained by Caylee Waters got off to a hot start in their first match as they lead 3-1 after one period against Team Purple. Unfortunately the second period did not go as well as they were outscored 6-2 and went into halftime down 7-5.

They cut the lead to one heading into the fourth, but once again struggled as Team Purple came away with the 12-8.

Team Blue is captained by Kady Glynn and they also came up short in their first match as they lost to Team Orange 14-10.

They got off to a tough start and trailed 10-5 at halftime and despite outscoring Team Orange by one in the second half never really threatened in the match.

Saturday they will look to get off to a better start as they try and get their first win of the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse: Team Gold vs Team Blue

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
