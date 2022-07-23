Skip to main content

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse, Team Purple vs. Team Orange: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Team Purple and Team Orange face off in week one of the Athlete Unlimited Lacrosse tournament on Saturday.

Team Purple, led by captain and goalie Britt Read, will go up against Team Orange, led by captain and attacker Sam Apuzzo, on Saturday at the USA lacrosse headquarters in Sparks Glencoe, Maryland. The season kicked off on Thursday with week one when Team Blue and Team Orange met before Gold and Purple went head-to-head in the second match of the day.

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse: Team Purple vs. Team Orange Today:

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse: Team Purple vs. Team Orange on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Making her Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse debut on Thursday, two-time Tewaaraton award winner Charlotte North displayed her talents in leading Team Purple to a 12-8 win over Team Gold to wrap up the opening day of the season at USA lacrosse headquarters.

North finished the win on Thursday with a game-high 178 leaderboard points to go along with her three goals and three assists in the match. Her three assists landed in the first half while her three scores came in the second half of the win.

Meanwhile, Apuzzo led Team Orange to a 14-10 victory over Team Blue on Thursday thanks to her pair of goals and poker of assists in the inaugural match of the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse: Team Purple vs. Team Orange

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

LACROSSE
Lacrosse

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse, Team Purple vs. Team Orange

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Truck Series
NASCAR

How to Watch NASCAR Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150

By Brandon Rush30 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: Friday Beers vs Blue Collar U

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
baseball field
Baseball

How to Watch Futures Collegiate Baseball League: Nashua Silver Knights at Brockton Rox

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
imago1013327591h
Formula 1

How to Watch France Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
USATSI_18705339
NASCAR

How to Watch Explore The Pocono Mountains 225, Qualifying

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
USATSI_17165676
Golf

How to Watch 2022 Senior Open Championship: Third Round

By Phil Watson3 hours ago
imago1013319090h
Cycling

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France, Stage 20

By Kristofer Habbas4 hours ago
imago1013327608h
Formula 1

How to Watch France Grand Prix, Practice 3

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago