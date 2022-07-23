Team Purple and Team Orange face off in week one of the Athlete Unlimited Lacrosse tournament on Saturday.

Team Purple, led by captain and goalie Britt Read, will go up against Team Orange, led by captain and attacker Sam Apuzzo, on Saturday at the USA lacrosse headquarters in Sparks Glencoe, Maryland. The season kicked off on Thursday with week one when Team Blue and Team Orange met before Gold and Purple went head-to-head in the second match of the day.

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse: Team Purple vs. Team Orange Today:

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Making her Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse debut on Thursday, two-time Tewaaraton award winner Charlotte North displayed her talents in leading Team Purple to a 12-8 win over Team Gold to wrap up the opening day of the season at USA lacrosse headquarters.

North finished the win on Thursday with a game-high 178 leaderboard points to go along with her three goals and three assists in the match. Her three assists landed in the first half while her three scores came in the second half of the win.

Meanwhile, Apuzzo led Team Orange to a 14-10 victory over Team Blue on Thursday thanks to her pair of goals and poker of assists in the inaugural match of the season.

