The Cannons and Archers return from the All-Star Break in Fairfield, Connecticut in Premier Lacrosse League action.

With both sides looking to find their stride as Premier Lacrosse heads to Rafferty Stadium, the Cannons aim for their second win of the season against the Archers in Fairfield on Sunday.

The Archers are currently one win off the pace with a 3-2 record this season, trailing three four-win squads in Atlas, Chrome, and the Whipsnakes. As for the Cannons, they are one of three teams with a 1-4 record so far in the 2022 campaign with a minus-16 goal differential.

How to Watch Cannons LC vs. Archers LC Today

Game Date: July 24, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

After a week off from the All-Star break, the Cannons and Archers will play for the second time this season. The Archers cruised to a 20-9 victory over the Cannons in a mid-June matchup at Shuart Stadium in Hempstead, New York. Archers leading scorer Will Manny led the way with a game-high eight points on five goals and three assists, while Adam Ghitelman made 12 saves in net for a shutdown Archers defense.

Most recently, the Archers took down the Redwoods in a 10-9 thriller thanks to a four-goal performance by Marcus Holman. The Cannons, on the other hand, fell to Chaos LC by a final score of 13-11.

