Chrome LC will face the Waterdogs at Rafferty Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

With Premier Lacrosse returning from the All-Star break in Fairfield, Connecticut this week, the tied for first-place Chrome will face the two-win Waterdogs at Rafferty Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Chrome got off to an impressive start before the Premier Lacrosse All-Star game with a 4-1 record and a plus-13 score differential this season. The Waterdogs, on the other hand, were 2-3 in their first five games with a dead-even 64 goals scored and 64 goals allowed before the break.

How to Watch Chrome LC vs. Waterdogs LC Today

Game Date: July 24, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

In their most recent contest, Chrome LC dropped a close one to Atlas by a final score of 14-13. Despite a six-goal performance by rookie superstar Logan Wisnauskas, Chrome’s comeback bid fell short when Atlas held them to just one goal in the fourth quarter. Wisnauskas finished the game with six points on four goals and two assists.

As for the Waterdogs, they out-scored the Whipsnakes in the fourth quarter to claim a 11-10 victory in their last game action. Waterdogs attacker Kieran McArdle led the way with a hat trick, while Dillon Ward made 12 saves in net to protect the Waterdogs lead.

Chrome LC and Waterdogs LC will face off for the first time this season at Rafferty in Fairfield on Sunday afternoon.

