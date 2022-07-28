How to Watch Team Blue vs. Team Orange: Stream Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse

Team Blue and Team Orange face off in week two of the Athlete Unlimited Lacrosse tournament on Thursday.

Team Blue, led by attacker Sam Apuzzo, will go up against Team Orange, led by midfielder Amanda Johansen, on Thursday at the USA Lacrosse Headquarters at Sparks Glencoe, Maryland.

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse: Team Blue vs. Team Orange Today:

Game Date: July 28, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse: Team Blue vs. Team Orange on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse plays a short form, fast-paced format consisting of eight-minute quarters. Plays begin with draws at the beginning of each quarter and after every goal. Every week the top four players of the week become captains and draft their teams from scratch for the following week's games. Every player can win or lose points during every game, earning points individually and as a team to win MVP titles and cash bonuses.

The action in the Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse league continues on Thursday with week two, where Team Blue will be going up against Team Orange. Team Gold and Team Purple will also be facing off later in the day on Thursday.

Tune in to ESPN2 at 5 p.m. ET today to see which team will come out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.