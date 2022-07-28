This is the second season of the Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse League. This is the third sport Athletes Unlimited has launched after softball and volleyball. This is a great organization giving athletes even more exposure and opportunity beyond the college ranks.

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse: Team Gold vs. Team Purple Today:

Match Date: July 28, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

This is the second week of play and this game will come at you from the U.S. Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks, Maryland. Every week the top scorers become captains of each team and then are able to draft their teams. Today, Team Gold is led by goalie Taylor Moreno. Midfielder Dempsey Arsenault will lead Team Purple.

Arsenault is a 2019 WPLL Champion and MVP. In 2021 she she finished with 1,338 points in the first season of AUL and was one of only three players to earn the designation of captain three times. Moreno is the all-time leader in saves for North Carolina with 667. Will offense or amazing net play rule this nightcap contest?

