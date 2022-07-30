Skip to main content

How to Watch Archers LC vs. Atlas LC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two four-win teams square off when Archers LC takes on Atlas LC in Dallas in Premier Lacrosse League action.

As Premier Lacrosse heads to Dallas for Week 8 in the 14-week schedule, Atlas LC takes on Archers LC in a matchup between two four-win teams at the Ford Center on Saturday.

Although both teams trail the Whipsnakes in the Premier Lacrosse standings, the Archers and Atlas LC are still among the league leaders at 4-2 this season. The Archers also lead the league with an impressive plus-20 score differential thanks to a league-high 83 goals.

How to Watch Archers LC vs. Atlas LC Today

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Archers LC vs. Atlas LC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Last week in Fairfield, Atlas fell in dramatic fashion to Redwoods in a one-goal game that came down the wire. The Redwoods rallied to capture a 16-15 victory over Atlas when Myles Jones scored a long two-pointer to give the Redwoods the late lead. Atlas attacker Chris Gray led the losing side with five points on two goals and three assists.

As for the Archers, they won a shootout with the Cannons by a final score of 17-12 at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Connecticut on Sunday. Archers star Will Manny led the way with a six-point performance with a goal and five assists. Along with Manny, three Archers finished with hat tricks as Connor Fields, Tre Leclaire, and Tom Schreiber filled the stat sheet.

Archers LC and Atlas LC square off in Week 8 of the Premier Lacrosse season at the Star in Dallas, Texas on Saturday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Archers LC vs. Atlas LC

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
2
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

