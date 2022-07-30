Skip to main content

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse, Team Orange vs. Team Blue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse continues with Team Orange vs. Team Blue today.

The second week of Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse showcases Team Apuzzo and Team Moreno in the fourth game of the week and the second game for each team. Each team is coming off a win in their first game this week giving one the opportunity to build more momentum and stay undefeated this week today.

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse, Team Orange vs. Team Blue today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse, Team Orange vs. Team Blue online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Team captain and leader, Sam Apuzzo had a great first week of action in Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse heading into this week:

Through four matches between week one and this week, Team Apuzzo is undefeated with a 4-0 overall record.

They won their first three matches in week one, they took care of business 14-10, 12-5 and then 10-5, really showcasing their potential as one of, if not the best team in the league this season.

Team captain and goalie Taylor Moreno stepped into a captain's role this week and her team is off to a 1-0 start with a 12-10 win over Team Purple and their captain, Dempsey Arsenault.

This will be a huge game for Apuzzo as she can go 5-0, the only team captain with that distinction as the four-week season hits the halfway point today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse, Team Orange vs. Team Blue

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
