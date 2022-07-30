Skip to main content

How to Watch High School Lacrosse: Under Armour Senior All-America Games: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The best lacrosse players in high school take the field for the Under Armour Senior All-American Game today.

It is time for the 2022 High School Lacrosse, Under Armour Senior All-America Games from Baltimore, Maryland. The best boys and girls in the sport that were named to All-American teams take the field in the 17th annual Senior All-American game as the 44 players are divided between North and South teams today.

How to Watch High School Lacrosse, Under Armour Senior All-America Games today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

The 2021 High School Lacrosse, Under Armour Senior All-America Games featured some of the biggest moments and highlights of the season in the sport:

Over the years the North Team has won six games, including four of the first five games played in this event.

Since then, the South Team has won eight of the last 11 games with nine wins overall in this event. The 2020 tournament and games were not played due to the pandemic, leaving the historical series at 9-6 for the South Team for the boys' games entering today.

For the girls, the North Team leads the historical series 10-5 winning the last two games and seeing three of the last four go into overtime.

If the games today are as exciting and competitive as they have been in recent years for the boys and girls games, this will be a great overall day of lacrosse for the Senior All-American teams.

