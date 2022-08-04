How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse: Live Stream, Channel

The third week of Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse kicks off Thursday night when Team Blue takes on Team Orange.

The Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse season is halfway done and the second half gets started on Thursday night with a great matchup.

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse: Team Blue vs Team Orange Today:

Match Date: Aug. 4, 2022

Match Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live Stream Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse: Team Blue vs Team Orange on fuboTV:

First up is Team Blue, captained by Lizzie Colson, against Team Orange, which is captained by Sam Apuzzo.

Colson heads into the third week in third place on the leaderboard with 814 points. She is eight points up on Amanda Johansen and is looking to stay ahead with a win on Thursday.

Apuzzo is currently sitting in second place in the standings and has a 151-point lead on Colson for the second spot.

She is also just 31 points back of Taylor Moreno for the top spot and is also looking to make a move with a strong performance on Thursday night.

This is the first of three matches for each team in week three and they are hoping to get off on the right foot with a big win.

Apuzzo has been a captain in each of the first two weeks and has yet to lose a match yet. Thursday, she will look to keep up the winning streak.

Regional restrictions may apply.