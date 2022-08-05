Skip to main content

How to Watch Cannons vs. Redwoods: Stream Premier Lacrosse League Live, TV Channel

The Cannons look to snap a six-match losing streak on Friday when they travel to play the Redwoods.

The Cannons lost their sixth straight match on Sunday when the Waterdogs beat them 15-14. The Cannons trailed 15-9 early in the fourth period, but scored the next five goals to cut the lead to one. Unfortunately they couldn't get the tying goal and went home with a sixth straight loss. Friday they will look to finally get back in the win column against a Redwoods team that is coming off a 14-12 loss to Chaos on Sunday.

How to Watch Premier Lacrosse League: Cannons LC vs. Redwoods LC Today:

Match Date: Aug. 5, 2022

Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream Premier Lacrosse League: Cannons LC vs. Redwoods LC on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The loss dropped them to 2-5 on the season and has them just one game up on the Cannons in the standings.

The two teams have been struggling this year and are looking for something good to happen and that includes getting a win on Friday.

This will be the first meeting of the two teams this season and both teams are looking to get back in the win column.

The Redwoods are looking to break a tie with Chaos in the standings, while the Cannons are looking to pull even with the two teams with a win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How to Watch Cannons vs. Redwoods: Stream Premier Lacrosse League Live, TV Channel

