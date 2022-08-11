How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse: Stream Team Blue vs. Team Orange

The fourth week of Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse features Team Blue taking on Team Orange, with team captains Amanda Johansen and Sam Apuzzo. Through the matches played so far, Apuzzo has the most win points overall and looks to continue building on her team's success around her here today. This is the last week of the season with each team playing three total matches closing out the second week of Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse.

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse, Team Blue vs. Team Orange today:

Game Date: Aug. 11, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Sam Apuzzo led her team and filled up the box score in a come-from-behind win (10-9) to close out the third week of action.

Apuzzo leads the attack for her team with Andie Aldave, Aurora Cordingley and Lauren Gilbert on the offensive end as they attempt to outscore and outmaneuver their opponents today.

On the other side for Team Johansen, they counter that with defenders Becca Block, Meg Douty, Kyra Pelton and Kayla Wood, with Mira Shane and Caylee Waters in the net.

This is a battle between two of the better teams this year in Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse, with Apuzzo proving to be the best team captain so far through three weeks of play as the rosters rotate every week.

She looks to keep her lead at the top of the standings and potentially set herself up to be crowned MVP at the end of the season.

