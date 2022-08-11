How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Taylor Moreno owns the net for Team Gold as they take on Team Purple and their captain, Kady Glenn in the fourth week of Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse. The teams are reset entering the final week of competition with the top scorers from the previous week becoming captains and leading the way. This matchup features two teams led by goalies, two of the best goalies in the sport and in Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse today.

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse, Team Purple vs. Team Blue today:

Game Date: Aug. 11, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse, Team Purple vs. Team Blue online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Glenn stepped up in the net to help lead her team to a strong third week of action in Athletics Unlimited Lacrosse.

Team Glenn is set to defend the attackers across the field in Alex Aust, Kenzie Kent, Nicole Levy and Sammy Jo Tracy. She is one of the best goalies in the sport and will be tested today against a tough group of attackers.

On the other side, Team Moreno will face Halle Majorana, Izzy McMahon, Charlotte North and Mollie Stevens as they try to get past another elite goaltender.

North (23 goals scored) is one of the best attackers in lacrosse and enters today second only to Lauren Gilbert (24 goals) in total goals scored this season.

Heading into today’s game, Moreno has the most saves by a wide margin with 104, 33 more than Britt Read and Caylee Waters who are in second place in the net defending against attackers.

This is a great matchup between two terrific goaltenders and some of the best attackers in the sport in Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse to start off week four.

Regional restrictions may apply.