How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse, Orange vs. Purple

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse, Team Orange vs. Team Purple: Stream Lacrosse Live, TV Channel

Team Orange takes on Team Purple in week four of Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse today.

Athletes Unlimited has taken center stage for women’s niche sports now for four weeks this season, the second season for the league. This is the final week for lacrosse, with captains Sam Apuzzo and Kady Glynn leading Team Orange against Team Purple today. This is a great match as Apuzzo is constantly attacking and trying to score goals while Glynn is tasked with guarding the goal and giving her team an opportunity to win every game.

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse, Team Orange vs. Team Purple today:

Game Date: Aug. 13, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse, Team Orange vs. Team Purple online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

Sitting in the captain's chair comes with different pressure and responsibilities, all of which Apuzzo has felt and dealt with all season.

This season, Apuzzo has been the star of Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse with her overall play and leadership. She has the most win points (985) and is tied for the most MVP first-place votes (90) so far. She also leads the league in second place MVP votes (120) as well.

She has 18 goals and leads the league in assists with 14 this season as one of the best and most well-rounded offensive players.

On the other side for Glynn, she has played the most periods overall with 43 with 82 saves, tied for second best overall from a goalkeeper, and 78 goals allowed, second best of the four primary goaltenders this season.

The chess match between Apuzzo and Glynn today will be great to watch as Apuzzo not only scores goals to pace her team but makes plays for her teammates that balance out the offense and keep goaltenders on edge.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse, Team Orange vs. Team Purple

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
