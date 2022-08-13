How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse Live, TV Channel

The best women in professional lacrosse take the field with Team Gold vs Team Blue in Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse today.

The final week of Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse features Team Gold taking on Team Blue as the second season of the professional league for women’s lacrosse winds to a close. Taylor Moreno leads Team Gold onto the field as their goaltender while Amanda Johansen does a little bit of everything from midfield for Team Blue as their captain. Tomorrow is the last day for the league, giving these athletes two more days in the spotlight.

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse, Team Gold vs. Team Blue today:

Game Date: Aug. 13, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Nicole Levy dropped down to her knees to say, “gotcha” with a tremendous goal that was a huge part of her team's 13-8 win over Team Purple to start off week four:

Moreno enters this game tied for 12th place in win points (725) while Johansen is tied for fourth (815) with three others as they both look to make waves with wins in their final games of the season this weekend.

Despite being lower in the points standings, Moreno is a potential MVP depending on how the final games go with a tie for the most first-place votes (90) and the second most second-place votes (60) as of today.

Johansen enters in with some first, second and third place votes, but is not in the running right now or in consideration for MVP.

This is a match that features two captains and teams that are not quite at the top of the league but have the opportunity in their final matches to make a splash and potentially win MVP and end the season with the most win points.

