Skip to main content

How to Watch A.C. Flora at J.L. Mann in Boy's High School Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

South Carolina boys high school lacrosse features A.C. Flora and J.L. Mann in action today.

The girls high school lacrosse team for A.C. Flora took the field first and now the boys (8-3) team is in action against J.L. Mann (6-3) here this evening. The lacrosse program for the Falcons is huge, between the boys and the girls teams they might be the best overall team in the state of South Carolina. The boys are ranked No. 15 in the state and No. 2 in Columbia, while the Patriots are currently ranked No. 14 in the state and No. 6 in Greenville today.

How to Watch A.C. Flora at J.L. Mann today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WACH-Columbia, SC)

Watch A.C. Flora at J.L. Mann online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last season the Falcons could not be stopped in the semifinals on their way to the state championship game with an 18-5 scoring bonanza:

That team last year was pretty great and one of the best teams in the state all season. This year they are looking to replicate their success and make it back to the state championship game.

Big games like today against a fellow top 20 team will help them get there.

The Falcons have won two straight after a nasty little slide that saw them go 1-3 in their previous four games losing some tough, competitive matches including a one-point overtime loss to Hammond (10-11, in OT).

This season they are averaging 12.8 goals per game and giving up only 7.9 goals to their opponents.

On the other side for the Patriots, they have a similar profile as a strong offensive team scoring 11.3 goals per game and giving up on 6.3 goals to their opponents for a very strong defensive presence.

This should be the game of the day and week for South Carolina boys lacrosse with two very strong teams looking to make some noise. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

A.C. Flora at J.L. Mann

TV CHANNEL: FOX (WACH-Columbia, SC)
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Maryland Lacrosse
Lacrosse

How to Watch A.C. Flora at J.L. Mann in Boy's High School Lacrosse

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
AUBURN GYMNASTICS
College Gymnastics

How to Watch Big Ten Team Championships in Men's College Gymnastics

By Christine Brown32 minutes ago
Central Cordoba River Plate
Professional League Cup

How to Watch CA Central Cordoba vs CA Huracan

By Kristofer Habbas42 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch Link Academy vs Prolific Prep

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Soccer

Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Olympique Lyon vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Tigres UANL vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

West Ham United vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy