How to Watch A.C. Flora at J.L. Mann in Boy's High School Lacrosse

The girls high school lacrosse team for A.C. Flora took the field first and now the boys (8-3) team is in action against J.L. Mann (6-3) here this evening. The lacrosse program for the Falcons is huge, between the boys and the girls teams they might be the best overall team in the state of South Carolina. The boys are ranked No. 15 in the state and No. 2 in Columbia, while the Patriots are currently ranked No. 14 in the state and No. 6 in Greenville today.

How to Watch A.C. Flora at J.L. Mann today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WACH-Columbia, SC)

Last season the Falcons could not be stopped in the semifinals on their way to the state championship game with an 18-5 scoring bonanza:

That team last year was pretty great and one of the best teams in the state all season. This year they are looking to replicate their success and make it back to the state championship game.

Big games like today against a fellow top 20 team will help them get there.

The Falcons have won two straight after a nasty little slide that saw them go 1-3 in their previous four games losing some tough, competitive matches including a one-point overtime loss to Hammond (10-11, in OT).

This season they are averaging 12.8 goals per game and giving up only 7.9 goals to their opponents.

On the other side for the Patriots, they have a similar profile as a strong offensive team scoring 11.3 goals per game and giving up on 6.3 goals to their opponents for a very strong defensive presence.

This should be the game of the day and week for South Carolina boys lacrosse with two very strong teams looking to make some noise.

