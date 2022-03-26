Skip to main content

How to Watch Albany Firewolves at New York Riptide: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The FireWolves look to get back in the win column on Saturday night when they take on the Riptide in this NLL lacrosse matchup.

The FireWolves (6-8) look to get back in the win column when they travel to the Nassau Live Center to take on the Riptide (3-8) on Saturday night in New York.

How to Watch the Albany FireWolves at New York Riptide Today:

Game Date: March 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream Albany FireWolves at New York Riptide on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite a five-goal lead in the third quarter last weekend, the FireWolves lost at home when the Swarm scored eight fourth-quarter goals to surge past Albany. Georgia star Lyle Thompson had a game-high nine points with five goals and four assists, leading the Swarm past the Wolves by a score of 15-12. Joe Resetarits led Albany’s offense with a hat trick.

As for the Riptide, Callum Crawford’s six-point effort, which included five goals, led to a 15-12 win over the Rochester Knighthawks last Saturday. RipTide forward Jeff Teat had a game-high nine points on two goals and seven assists while goaltender Steven Orleman finished with 46 saves.

With a win on Saturday over the RipTide, Albany could maintain their spot in the playoff standings with the regular season winding down.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Albany FireWolves at New York Riptide

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17961718
NBA

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Mar 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0, right) handles the ball defended by Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (&amp;) during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0, right) handles the ball defended by Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (&amp;) during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_16238023
Lacrosse

How to Watch Albany Firewolves at New York Riptide

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
USATSI_17062055
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch Louisville City vs. Indy Eleven

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Mar 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) skates during warmups against the Buffalo Sabres at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Canadiens

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Capitals

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
Mar 22, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) celebrates after a goal scored by New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the second period against New York Rangers but after review it was determined the goal was disallowed at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 25, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his game winning goal during a shootout against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy