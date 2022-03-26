How to Watch Albany Firewolves at New York Riptide

The FireWolves look to get back in the win column on Saturday night when they take on the Riptide in this NLL lacrosse matchup.

The FireWolves (6-8) look to get back in the win column when they travel to the Nassau Live Center to take on the Riptide (3-8) on Saturday night in New York.

How to Watch the Albany FireWolves at New York Riptide Today:

Game Date: March 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream Albany FireWolves at New York Riptide on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite a five-goal lead in the third quarter last weekend, the FireWolves lost at home when the Swarm scored eight fourth-quarter goals to surge past Albany. Georgia star Lyle Thompson had a game-high nine points with five goals and four assists, leading the Swarm past the Wolves by a score of 15-12. Joe Resetarits led Albany’s offense with a hat trick.

As for the Riptide, Callum Crawford’s six-point effort, which included five goals, led to a 15-12 win over the Rochester Knighthawks last Saturday. RipTide forward Jeff Teat had a game-high nine points on two goals and seven assists while goaltender Steven Orleman finished with 46 saves.

With a win on Saturday over the RipTide, Albany could maintain their spot in the playoff standings with the regular season winding down.

