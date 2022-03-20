Cal looks to get its first win of the year when it hosts Arizona State in women's lacrosse on Sunday.

Cal lost its eighth straight game on Friday when USC came to town and won 19-9. It was another tough loss for the Golden Bears who are trying to break through and get that elusive win.

How to Watch Arizona State at Cal in Women's College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

Live stream the Arizona State at Cal game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They nearly got that win last Friday when they lost 17-13 to Liberty but despite scoring six fourth-period goals, they couldn't stop the Flames.

Sunday afternoon, they will look to finally get their first win against an Arizona State team that comes in off a 19-11 loss to Stanford on Friday.

The Sun Devils had won three games in a row, including Pac-12 opening wins against Oregon and Colorado, but the Cardinal were just too much for them to overcome.

The loss dropped them back to .500 on the year, but they have been playing better after losing its first two games of the year to Michigan and Northwestern.

Sunday, they will look to stay hot as they try and keep Cal from getting its first win of the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.