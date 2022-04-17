How to Watch Arizona State at Colorado in Women’s College Lacrosse

No. 23 Arizona State travels to Boulder to take on Colorado in this women's lacrosse showdown.

After taking down Pac-12 rival Oregon in an overtime thriller on Friday night, No. 23 Arizona State hits the road to take on Colorado at Kittredge Field in Boulder on Sunday afternoon.

How to Watch Arizona State at Colorado Today

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona

The Sun Devils and Ducks went back-and-forth for four-plus quarters on Friday night, but Carley Adams’ seven-point performance, including the game-winner on a free-position attempt. Arizona State now has six conference wins this season, the most in school history.

For the Sun Devils, Carley Adams is having a career season and is on a tear of late. Adams now has 35 goals and a career-best 21 assists as the reigning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week.

As for the Buffs, they dropped to 9-4 on the season with a 15-8 loss to No. 17 USC on Friday afternoon. Despite four goals for Colorado’s Sadie Grozier, Southern California led the game wire-to-wire.

Colorado looks to avenge a 20-6 loss to the Sun Devils last month when it hosts Arizona State on Sunday afternoon.

