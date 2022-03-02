Skip to main content

How to Watch Army at Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 14 Syracuse hosts No. 13 Army at the Carrier Dome on Wednesday.

After back-to-back losses to highly ranked opponents, No. 14 Syracuse (1-2) will host No. 13 Army (3-1) at the Carrier Dome on Wednesday. Army has won two in a row.

How to Watch Army at Syracuse in Men’s College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the Army at Syracuse game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This will be meeting No. 69 for Syracuse and Army. Army has surprisingly controlled the series in the past with 41 wins to 27 losses against Syracuse. Last season, Army got the better of the Orange once again with a 18-11 come from behind victory.

In the last game against No. 2 Virginia, Syracuse fell 20-11 in their ACC opener. The Orange fell behind 8-1 and were never able to get back to within three goals, despite a hat trick from Griffin Cook and four points by Mikey Berkman to lead the offense.

As for Army, it is coming off a blowout victory over NJIT 18-4, where it held a 17-1 lead early in the fourth quarter thanks to stifling defensive performance by Army.

Syracuse’s tough opening schedule continues as they’ll face their third-straight ranked opponent on Wednesday.

