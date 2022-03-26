Skip to main content

How to Watch Bellarmine at North Carolina in College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 8 North Carolina hosts Bellarmine in Chapel Hill on Saturday in men's college lacrosse.

After bouncing back from a tough loss to No. 3 Virginia with a win over High Point, No. 8 North Carolina (6-2) will host Bellarmine (2-8) at Dorrance Field in Chapel Hill on Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch the Bellarmine at North Carolina Today:

Game Date: March 26, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream Bellarmine at North Carolina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their 14-12 victory over High Point, the Tar Heels went on a 6-0 run in the fourth quarter to give them a commanding 14-9 lead. Although High Point scored the games’ final three goals, Chris Gray’s game-high four goals and a hat trick by Cole Herbert were enough to hold off the Panthers.

North Carolina’s matchup with Bellarmine is its final non-conference game of the season. The Tar Heels are 2-0 all-time against Bellarmine, but the two teams haven’t faced each other since the 2008 season, a 15-2 win for North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

In their last game action, the Knights broke open a close game against VMI with a 10-run in the second half, rolling to a 17-8 victory over Virginia Military Institute last Saturday.

North Carolina enters Saturday's game as heavy favorites as they host the Knights in Chapel Hill.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Bellarmine at North Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
3:00
PM/ET
