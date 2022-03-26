How to Watch Bellarmine at North Carolina in College Lacrosse

No. 8 North Carolina hosts Bellarmine in Chapel Hill on Saturday in men's college lacrosse.

After bouncing back from a tough loss to No. 3 Virginia with a win over High Point, No. 8 North Carolina (6-2) will host Bellarmine (2-8) at Dorrance Field in Chapel Hill on Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch the Bellarmine at North Carolina Today:

Game Date: March 26, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

In their 14-12 victory over High Point, the Tar Heels went on a 6-0 run in the fourth quarter to give them a commanding 14-9 lead. Although High Point scored the games’ final three goals, Chris Gray’s game-high four goals and a hat trick by Cole Herbert were enough to hold off the Panthers.

North Carolina’s matchup with Bellarmine is its final non-conference game of the season. The Tar Heels are 2-0 all-time against Bellarmine, but the two teams haven’t faced each other since the 2008 season, a 15-2 win for North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

In their last game action, the Knights broke open a close game against VMI with a 10-run in the second half, rolling to a 17-8 victory over Virginia Military Institute last Saturday.

North Carolina enters Saturday's game as heavy favorites as they host the Knights in Chapel Hill.

