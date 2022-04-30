Brown vs. Harvard Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Brown vs. Harvard in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Brown and Harvard face off in a clash of two Ivy League schools.

In the regular-season finale for the two Ivy League rivals, Brown travels to Cambridge to take on Harvard on Saturday, with seeding in next month’s Ivy League tournament on the line.

The Bears and Crimson are currently 3-3 in conference play this season and sit in the middle of the pack in the Ivy League standings. Saturday’s matchup will be the first time the two rivals have faced each other since 2019.

How to Watch Brown vs. Harvard Today.

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Brown at Harvard on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Eight different players scored multiple goals for Harvard in an impressive 18-8 victory over Boston University. After BU opened the scoring, the Crimson rattled off nine-straight goals to pull away, with junior captain Grace Hulslander’s hat trick leading the way.

As for Brown, it dominated the second half against UMass Lowell to secure a 12-6 victory on the road. During the second half, the Bears outscored the River Hawks 6-1, with Claire Jeschke leading Brown’s offense with four goals.

On Saturday afternoon in Cambridge, Brown and Harvard face off with conference bragging rights and seeding on the line.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Brown at Harvard

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
2
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

