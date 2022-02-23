Skip to main content

How to Watch Brown vs. North Carolina in College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

North Carolina will look to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it faces Brown on Wednesday.

Coming into Wednesday's game the Tar Heels are ranked No. 12 in the country. The Bears picked up their first win of the season on Saturday against Quinnipiac. 

How to Watch: Brown vs. North Carolina College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

A big third quarter from visiting Ohio State put the Tar Heels in a hole they couldn't get out of. The 20-8 loss to Ohio State on Saturday afternoon marked the first time UNC had given up 20 points since Apr. 8, 2006. It was also its largest margin of defeat since Mar. 29, 1997.

Chris Gray led North Carolina with three goals and four assists. Nicky Solomon and Jacob Kelly notched two goals, while Harrison Schertzinger added a goal and an assist.

For Brown, senior Darian Cook was named Ivy League Player of the Week following his eight-point performance in Brown's season-opening 19-13 win over Quinnipiac.

Cook posted four goals and four assists for eight points in Brown's win. The four assists and eight points marked career-highs for the attackman. He finished the afternoon with five shots, four shots on goal and two ground balls.

