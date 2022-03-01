Skip to main content

How to Watch Brown vs Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Villanova Wildcats are traveling to Rhode Island to take on the Brown Bears in some midweek lacrosse action.

Villanova is off to a respectable 2-1 start and looking to start a winning streak today against Brown. The Bears are also 2-1 and are coming off a win against Vermont 12-11. The Wildcats won their last game against Fairfield 16-9 and looking to replicate that today.

How to Watch Brown vs Villanova Today:

Match Date: March 1, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live Stream Brown vs Villanova on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brown started off the season with a 19-13 win over Quinnipiac. Brown is 10-2 all-time against Quinnipiac, so it wasn't much of a shock the Bears came away with a victory. In the previous matchup between Brown and Villanova, the Wildcats won 10-9 in a low-scoring affair.

The teams are different now and will be looking to generate some offense for the first time these two teams have met in three years. Non-conference play always allows teams to see styles of play they don't normally see, so this should be a great matchup.

Tune into NESN at 4 p.m ET to see all of the action between Brown and Villanova today. It should be a very close game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

