How to Watch Buffalo Bandits at Philadelphia Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Eastern Conference-leading Buffalo Bandits (12-1) are riding a six-game win streak as they head on the road to take on the Philadelphia Wings (6-7) at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.
Buffalo is coming off back-to-back wins over the Halifax Thunderbirds last weekend, winning both contests by a score of 16-11 at Scotiabank Place. The wins clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs for the Bandits.
How to Watch the Buffalo Bandits at Philadelphia Wings Today:
Game Date: March 31, 2022
Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
Offensive leader Dhane Smith scored his 300th career NLL goal with five goals in Sunday’s win over Halifax, while goaltender Matt Vinc tied a franchise record with 60 saves. Smith now leads the NLL with 98 points and is on pace to match a career high in points this season.
As for the Wings, they defeated the Rochester Knighthawks by a score of 12-8 last Saturday. Philadelphia was led by a Corey Small hat trick and is still in contention for a playoff spot.
With the red-hot Bandits coming to town, the Wings wrap up their home schedule in a must-win game to stay alive in the eastern conference playoff race.
