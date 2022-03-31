Skip to main content

How to Watch Buffalo Bandits at Philadelphia Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The top seed in the Eastern Conference, the Bandits, travel to take on the Wings on Thursday night.

The Eastern Conference-leading Buffalo Bandits (12-1) are riding a six-game win streak as they head on the road to take on the Philadelphia Wings (6-7) at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.

Buffalo is coming off back-to-back wins over the Halifax Thunderbirds last weekend, winning both contests by a score of 16-11 at Scotiabank Place. The wins clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs for the Bandits.

How to Watch the Buffalo Bandits at Philadelphia Wings Today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Live stream Buffalo Bandits at Philadelphia Wings on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Offensive leader Dhane Smith scored his 300th career NLL goal with five goals in Sunday’s win over Halifax, while goaltender Matt Vinc tied a franchise record with 60 saves. Smith now leads the NLL with 98 points and is on pace to match a career high in points this season.

As for the Wings, they defeated the Rochester Knighthawks by a score of 12-8 last Saturday. Philadelphia was led by a Corey Small hat trick and is still in contention for a playoff spot.

With the red-hot Bandits coming to town, the Wings wrap up their home schedule in a must-win game to stay alive in the eastern conference playoff race.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

March
31
2022

Buffalo Bandits at Philadelphia Wings

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17993317
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at Hawks

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) slam dunks the ball on Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Lindy Waters III (right) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (left) meet following the game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_16201760
Lacrosse

How to Watch Buffalo Bandits at Philadelphia Wings

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
USATSI_16645440
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Hawaii vs. UCLA in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates in on Buffalo Sabres goaltender Dustin Tokarski (31) during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
USATSI_17987735
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Bruins

By Matthew Beighle32 minutes ago
USATSI_17988090
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks at Panthers

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) hugs Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in front of Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) after their game at Barclays Center. The Nets defeated the Pistons 130-123. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy