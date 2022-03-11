Skip to main content

How to Watch California at Stanford in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stanford looks to turn its season around in women's college lacrosse when it faces California on Friday afternoon.

With both teams struggling out of the starting gates, Stanford (1-4) looks to snap a three-game losing streak against winless California (0-5) on Friday afternoon.

How to Watch California at Stanford in Women’s College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area

Live stream the California at Stanford game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cardinal have won 18 games in a row over the Golden Bears dating back to the 2008 season, including a 9-7 victory over California last season. Overall, Stanford is 32-5 in the series history and is a perfect 21-0 against the Golden Bears at home.

In its most recent action, Stanford fell to No. 13 Virginia by a score of 23-13 on Feb. 27. Despite five points from Ashley Humphrey, the Cavaliers got out to an 11-4 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, notching four goals apiece in the final three frames.

As for California, the Golden Bears fell 16-5 to UC Davis in their last contest, with both teams getting this past weekend off before renewing their Pac-12 rivalry this week.

Stanford looks to continue its dominance over California at Cagan Stadium on Friday.

Lacrosse

How to Watch California at Stanford in Women’s College Lacrosse

