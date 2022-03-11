Stanford looks to turn its season around in women's college lacrosse when it faces California on Friday afternoon.

With both teams struggling out of the starting gates, Stanford (1-4) looks to snap a three-game losing streak against winless California (0-5) on Friday afternoon.

How to Watch California at Stanford in Women’s College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area

The Cardinal have won 18 games in a row over the Golden Bears dating back to the 2008 season, including a 9-7 victory over California last season. Overall, Stanford is 32-5 in the series history and is a perfect 21-0 against the Golden Bears at home.

In its most recent action, Stanford fell to No. 13 Virginia by a score of 23-13 on Feb. 27. Despite five points from Ashley Humphrey, the Cavaliers got out to an 11-4 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, notching four goals apiece in the final three frames.

As for California, the Golden Bears fell 16-5 to UC Davis in their last contest, with both teams getting this past weekend off before renewing their Pac-12 rivalry this week.

Stanford looks to continue its dominance over California at Cagan Stadium on Friday.

