Skip to main content

How to Watch Colgate at Army in College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 14 Army looks for its fifth conference win of the season when it takes on Colgate in lacrosse.

Riding a two-game winning streak in Patriot League play, No. 14 Army (8-2) will look for its fifth conference win of the season when it hosts Colgate (2-7) on Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch Colgate at Army Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream Colgate at Army on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite hanging tough against No. 11 Harvard last weekend, the Raiders have lost three games in a row after a fourth-quarter rally fell short in a 7-6 loss to the Crimson.

The Black Knights, on the other hand, are coming off a win in a 10-9 thriller over Bucknell. Trailing 9-7 with four minutes left in the fourth quarter, Army scored three straight goals to earn a narrow victory. The Black Knights opened the fourth quarter with a 7-6 lead, but Bucknell rattled off three-straight goals to pull ahead 9-7. Then, Brendan Nitchern and Reese Burek led the Black Knights with four goals each in the comeback win.

Army has also won two consecutive games over Colgate to improve its overall record to 13-8 against the Raiders, including a 13-11 victory in the matchup last season.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Colgate at Army

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17402139
Lacrosse

How to Watch Colgate at Army in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Primeira Liga

Tondela vs. Sporting Stream

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson (5) celebrates his goal with left wing Jake Guentzel (59) and defenseman John Marino (6) and center Sidney Crosby (87) in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Penguins

By Evan Massey32 minutes ago
USATSI_16237493 (1)
College Softball

How to Watch Santa Clara at Pacific in College Softball

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
Volleyball
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Arizona State vs Oregon in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
North Carolina Football UNC
College Football

How to Watch North Carolina Spring Game

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch New Mexico at Colorado State in College Softball

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
ALABAMA SOFTBALL
College Softball

Alabama at Florida Stream

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
USATSI_17436228
College Football

How to Watch the Arizona Wildcats Spring Game

By Alex Barth32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy