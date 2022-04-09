How to Watch Colgate at Army in College Lacrosse

No. 14 Army looks for its fifth conference win of the season when it takes on Colgate in lacrosse.

Riding a two-game winning streak in Patriot League play, No. 14 Army (8-2) will look for its fifth conference win of the season when it hosts Colgate (2-7) on Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch Colgate at Army Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Despite hanging tough against No. 11 Harvard last weekend, the Raiders have lost three games in a row after a fourth-quarter rally fell short in a 7-6 loss to the Crimson.

The Black Knights, on the other hand, are coming off a win in a 10-9 thriller over Bucknell. Trailing 9-7 with four minutes left in the fourth quarter, Army scored three straight goals to earn a narrow victory. The Black Knights opened the fourth quarter with a 7-6 lead, but Bucknell rattled off three-straight goals to pull ahead 9-7. Then, Brendan Nitchern and Reese Burek led the Black Knights with four goals each in the comeback win.

Army has also won two consecutive games over Colgate to improve its overall record to 13-8 against the Raiders, including a 13-11 victory in the matchup last season.

