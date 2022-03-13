No. 23 Colorado takes on Arizona State in Tempe in this women's college lacrosse matchup.

After dropping their first Pac-12 game of the season to USC on Friday night, No. 23 Colorado will take on Arizona State in Tempe on Sunday afternoon.

How to Watch Colorado at Arizona State in Women’s College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: March 13, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Mountain

The No. 17 Trojans handed the Buffs their first loss of the season in Colorado’s Pac-12 opener on Friday night. The Buffs were led by Sam McGee’s three goals, but she was the lone Buff who scored more than one goal in the game. USC’s Kelsey Huff’s seven goals were too much to overcome for the Buffs.

As for the Sun Devils, they opened Pac-12 Conference play with an 11-9 victory over Oregon on Friday night in Tempe. Eight different Sun Devils registered a goal, culminating in a 2-0 run in the fourth quarter to give the Sun Devils the lead for good.

Arizona State’s defense then closed out the Ducks by shutting Oregon out for the first nine minutes of the fourth quarter and allowing only two goals in the final frame.

The Pac-12 foes will now renew their rivalry when Colorado travels to take on Arizona State.

