Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado at Arizona State in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 23 Colorado takes on Arizona State in Tempe in this women's college lacrosse matchup.

After dropping their first Pac-12 game of the season to USC on Friday night, No. 23 Colorado will take on Arizona State in Tempe on Sunday afternoon.

How to Watch Colorado at Arizona State in Women’s College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: March 13, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Mountain

Live stream the Colorado at Arizona State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The No. 17 Trojans handed the Buffs their first loss of the season in Colorado’s Pac-12 opener on Friday night. The Buffs were led by Sam McGee’s three goals, but she was the lone Buff who scored more than one goal in the game. USC’s Kelsey Huff’s seven goals were too much to overcome for the Buffs.

As for the Sun Devils, they opened Pac-12 Conference play with an 11-9 victory over Oregon on Friday night in Tempe. Eight different Sun Devils registered a goal, culminating in a 2-0 run in the fourth quarter to give the Sun Devils the lead for good.

Arizona State’s defense then closed out the Ducks by shutting Oregon out for the first nine minutes of the fourth quarter and allowing only two goals in the final frame.

The Pac-12 foes will now renew their rivalry when Colorado travels to take on Arizona State.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Colorado at Arizona State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Mountain
Time
1
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Illinois State vs Northern Iowa in Women's College Basketball

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
Soccer

FC Porto vs. CD Tondela: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_17886536
Lacrosse

How to Watch Colorado at Arizona State in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Incarnate Word vs. Southeastern Louisiana in Women's College Basketball

By Justin Carter2 minutes ago
Mar 11, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oklahoma State Cowgirls guard Neferatali Notoa (2) shoots the ball against Baylor Lady Bears guard Jaden Owens (10) in the second half at Municipal Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Baylor vs. Texas in Women's College Basketball

By Justin Carter2 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Georgia at South Carolina in College Softball

By Justin Carter2 minutes ago
USATSI_16237381
College Softball

How to Watch Notre Dame at Virginia in College Softball

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
imago0047998301h
Liga MX

How to Watch Toluca vs. Pachuca

By Rafael Urbina7 minutes ago
Mar 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) and center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy