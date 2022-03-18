Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado at Oregon in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 25 Colorado looks to snap a two-game losing streak when it takes on Oregon in women's college lacrosse on Friday.

No. 25 Colorado will look to snap a two-game losing streak when it travels to Eugene to take on Oregon (1-5), who has never beaten the Buffs in program history.

How to Watch Colorado at Oregon in Women’s College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: March 18, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain

Live stream the Colorado at Oregon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colorado is a perfect 11-0 against the Ducks in program history, a dominant winning streak that dates back to the 2014 season and includes a 21-5 Buffs win in their last matchup in the 2020 season.

Along with their domination over the Ducks, Colorado won five-straight games to start the season to climb into the national rankings. However, the Buffs have lost two in a row, including a disappointing 20-6 loss to Arizona State on Sunday, which followed a 11-7 loss to No. 17 USC.

As for Oregon, it owns its season-opener over George Mason, but have yet to notch another one in the win column. Most recently, the Ducks fell to No. 17 USC by a score of 21-5.

With the Ducks losing five in a row and Buffs falling in their last two games, the Pac 12 foes will look to snap their losing streaks on Friday night.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Colorado at Oregon

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Mountain
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17910499
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Jets

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
USATSI_17884331
NBA

How to Watch Thunder at Heat

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at Rockets

By Nick Crain2 minutes ago
USATSI_17887564
Lacrosse

How to Watch Colorado at Oregon in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
OREGON STATE WRESTLING
College Wrestling

How to Watch NCAA College Wrestling Championships

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17890397
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Fairfield vs. Texas NCAA Women's First Round

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
imago1008252527h (1)
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Instituto vs. Quilmes

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
college soccer
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Independiente del Valle vs. Orense

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
USATSI_17910186
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Nets

By Ben Macaluso32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy