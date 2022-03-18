No. 25 Colorado looks to snap a two-game losing streak when it takes on Oregon in women's college lacrosse on Friday.

No. 25 Colorado will look to snap a two-game losing streak when it travels to Eugene to take on Oregon (1-5), who has never beaten the Buffs in program history.

How to Watch Colorado at Oregon in Women’s College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: March 18, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain

Colorado is a perfect 11-0 against the Ducks in program history, a dominant winning streak that dates back to the 2014 season and includes a 21-5 Buffs win in their last matchup in the 2020 season.

Along with their domination over the Ducks, Colorado won five-straight games to start the season to climb into the national rankings. However, the Buffs have lost two in a row, including a disappointing 20-6 loss to Arizona State on Sunday, which followed a 11-7 loss to No. 17 USC.

As for Oregon, it owns its season-opener over George Mason, but have yet to notch another one in the win column. Most recently, the Ducks fell to No. 17 USC by a score of 21-5.

With the Ducks losing five in a row and Buffs falling in their last two games, the Pac 12 foes will look to snap their losing streaks on Friday night.

