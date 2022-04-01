Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado at Stanford in Women's College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colorado goes for its fourth straight win on Friday night when it travels to Stanford to take on the Cardinal in women's college lacrosse.

Colorado is looking to get a second win against Stanford on Friday night. The Buffaloes upset the Cardinal 17-16 last Friday. 

How to Watch Colorado at Stanford in Women's College Lacrosse Today:

Match Date: April 1, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain (IN)

Live stream the Colorado at Stanford match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They led by four going into the fourth quarter and then had to survive a furious rally to get the big win. Colorado followed that win up with a victory against Cal on Sunday.

The Buffaloes have now won three straight and have moved to 8-2 overall and 3-2 in the Pac-12. On Friday, the Buffaloes will look to stay hot against a Stanford team that is looking for revenge.

The Cardinal loss to Colorado was their only defeat in the last six games as they had won four in a row before and then dropped Oregon 20-10 on Sunday.

Stanford had a tough start to the year going just 1-4 to begin the season, but has since righted the ship and is now 6-5 overall and 4-1 in the Pac-12.

They have been playing great lately, a stretch that includes a huge 15-14 overtime win against No. 15 USC. Even so, the loss to Colorado stings.

On Friday, the Buffaloes will look to avenge that loss in the first of two straight home games.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Colorado at Stanford

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Mountain (IN)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Lacrosse

