How to Watch Colorado Mammoth at Panther City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mammoth take on Panther City in this exciting NLL Lacrosse matchup on Saturday night.

The Mammoth (7-5) look to maintain their lead for second place in the Western Conference when they travel to take on Panther City (5-8) on Saturday night in Texas.

How to Watch the Colorado Mammoth at Panther City Today:

Game Date: March 26, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Colorado Mammoth at Panther City on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Mammoth overcame a seven-goal deficit last Friday night to defeat the Warriors 17-16 in overtime. Forward Eli McLaughlin led the comeback charge, recording four fourth-quarter goals and sealing the victory with the overtime game-winner. The overtime winner was McLaughlin’s fourth game-winning goal of the season, which is tied for most among NLL players. Along with McLaughlin's team-high five goals, Ryan Lee recorded a season-best 13 points with 12 assists in the win.

As for Panther City, they defeated the Calgary Roughnecks by a score of 14-11 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary last Saturday night. Goaltender Nick Damude stopped 40 shots, while attacker Will Malcom recorded his third hat trick of the season.

After Panther City defeated Colorado earlier this month, the Mammoth will look for some revenge on Saturday night.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Colorado Mammoth at Panther City

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
