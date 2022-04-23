Columbia vs. Yale Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Columbia vs. Yale in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 25 Yale looks to bounce-back against Columbia after suffering a loss to UConn.

After losing a close battle to No. 15 Connecticut on Wednesday night, No. 25 Yale looks for a bounce-back win when it hosts Ivy League rival Columbia in New Haven on Saturday.

With three games remaining in the regular season, the Bulldogs are a perfect 5-0 in conference play and are currently one of two undefeated teams in Ivy League contests this season. Princeton is also unbeaten, with a matchup against the Tigers looming in the regular-season finale.

How to Watch Columbia at Yale Today

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Columbia at Yale on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Yale’s loss to UConn earlier this week snapped a five-game winning streak, the Bulldogs’ longest win streak since 2014. After trailing 7-1 early on, Yale rallied three times to pull within a goal but never got the game-tying goal. Olivia Markert finished with four goals to bring her season to a career-high 36. First-year midfielder Caroline Burt had her first career hat trick.

Columbia has lost ten straight games, including a 14-8 defeat to Harvard last Saturday, remaining winless in conference play this season.

Yale and Columbia will face off for the first time since the 2019 season on Saturday in New Haven.

