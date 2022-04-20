Skip to main content

How to Watch Connecticut at Yale in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 25 Yale hosts No. 15 UConn at Reese Stadium on Wednesday in women's college lacrosse.

No. 25 Yale (9-2) is riding a five-game winning streak as it hosts No. 15 Connecticut (11-2) at Reese Stadium on Wednesday afternoon in New Haven.

With both sides having highly successful seasons, Wednesday’s matchup will mark just the second time that the Huskies and Bulldogs will play each other in their program histories. In 2019, Yale rallied to a 17-11 victory over UConn also at home at Reese Stadium.

How to Watch Connecticut at Yale in Women's College Lacrosse Today

Game Date: April 20, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream Connecticut at Yale on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its most recent game action, Yale made school history by clinching a spot in the Ivy League tournament for the first time thanks to its best start in conference play ever (5-0). The Bulldogs took down Cornell by a final score of 15-9, marking their first win over the Big Red since 2007.

Junior attacker Olivia Penoyer led Yale with five points on a goal and four assists, bringing her season total to a career-high 23 assists while four other Bulldogs had four-point games.

As for the Huskies, UConn found its way back into the win column with a 16-15 victory over Villanova, holding off the Wildcats in the final seconds last Saturday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Connecticut at Yale

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
4
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18016338
Lacrosse

How to Watch Connecticut at Yale in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17044036
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Orense vs. Liga de Quito

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
jayson-tatum
SI Guide

Game 2 of Nets-Celtics Series Headlines NBA Playoff Slate

By Kevin Sweeney6 minutes ago
imago1011275727h
Professional League Cup

How to Watch Patronato vs. Racing

By Rafael Urbina47 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Bailey Falter (70) and catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) celebrate a 10-3 win over the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Bailey Falter (70) and catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) celebrate a 10-3 win over the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Soccer

Stade Brest 29 vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Olympique Marseille vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Angers SCO vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy