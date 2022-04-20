How to Watch Connecticut at Yale in Women’s College Lacrosse

No. 25 Yale hosts No. 15 UConn at Reese Stadium on Wednesday in women's college lacrosse.

No. 25 Yale (9-2) is riding a five-game winning streak as it hosts No. 15 Connecticut (11-2) at Reese Stadium on Wednesday afternoon in New Haven.

With both sides having highly successful seasons, Wednesday’s matchup will mark just the second time that the Huskies and Bulldogs will play each other in their program histories. In 2019, Yale rallied to a 17-11 victory over UConn also at home at Reese Stadium.

Game Date: April 20, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

In its most recent game action, Yale made school history by clinching a spot in the Ivy League tournament for the first time thanks to its best start in conference play ever (5-0). The Bulldogs took down Cornell by a final score of 15-9, marking their first win over the Big Red since 2007.

Junior attacker Olivia Penoyer led Yale with five points on a goal and four assists, bringing her season total to a career-high 23 assists while four other Bulldogs had four-point games.

As for the Huskies, UConn found its way back into the win column with a 16-15 victory over Villanova, holding off the Wildcats in the final seconds last Saturday afternoon.

