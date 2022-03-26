How to Watch Cornell at Pennsylvania in Men's College Lacrosse

After defeating Yale in a thriller to open Ivy League play this season, No. 4 Cornell (6-0) travels to Franklin Field to take on Pennsylvania (3-2) on Saturday afternoon.

The Quakers have won four of the last six meetings against the Big Red after Cornell won eight straight from 2007-2014. Cornell leads the all-time series 66-26-3 over Pennsylvania.

How to Watch the Cornell at Pennsylvania Today:

Game Date: March 26, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Big Red remained undefeated when they stemmed a 7-1 charge with a long possession late in the fourth quarter and ran out the clock. Yale forced a turnover and called a timeout with 15 seconds to play, but Cornell’s defense held the fort to secure a 13-12 victory over their Ivy League rivals.

As for the Quakers, they lost an epic battle to rival Princeton on Saturday when Princeton’s Chris Brown scored the overtime game-winner in a 21-20 shootout victory for the Tigers. The contest was the highest-scoring Ivy League game in Pennsylvania history.

The Quakers now welcome the Big Red to Franklin Field as Cornell looks to remain undefeated.

