How to Watch Duke at North Carolina in Women’s College Lacrosse

Top-ranked North Carolina attempts to complete an undefeated season against Duke in women's college lacrosse.

In a rivalry renewed between two of the top teams in women’s college lacrosse, top-ranked North Carolina (14-0) hosts No. 5 Duke (15-1) in a regular-season finale on Thursday night.

North Carolina will attempt to complete an undefeated season against a Blue Devils squad that has won nine straight games. With the conference tournament set to begin at the end of the month, Thursday night’s showdown is the final game of the regular season for both sides.

How to Watch Duke at North Carolina Today

Game Date: April 21, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

In their most recent game action last Thursday, the Tar Heels used a balanced squaring attack to earn a decisive 17-7 victory over No. 15 Virginia on the road. Eight different Tar Heels scored goals, with Jamie Ortega leading all players with five points on three goals and two assists.

As for Duke, the Blue Devils are red hot, earning their ninth straight win with a dramatic 16-15 upset win over No. 2 Boston College on Saturday. Senior Maddie Jenner’s goal with 1:21 remaining proved to be the game-winner in a thriller that came down the wire.

Although the Duke-UNC rivalry adds its own juice, Thursday night’s showdown between two of the top teams in the sport will be a thriller.

