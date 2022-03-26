How to Watch Duke at Syracuse in Men's College Lacrosse

No. 10 Duke heads to the Carrier Dome to take on Syracuse.

In an up-and-down start to the season, Syracuse (3-4) returns home to the Carrier Dome for a matchup against No. 10 Duke (8-3) in an ACC showdown on Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch the Duke at Syracuse Today:

Game Date: March 26, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Orange have yet to notch a win versus a ranked opponent with losses against No. 1 Maryland, No. 3 Virginia, No. 13 Army and No. 19 Johns Hopkins to start the 2022 season.

In its most recent game action on Saturday, Syracuse used a dominant second half to push past Stony Brook by a score of 14-9. Attackman Tucker Dordevic scored a career-high six goals and tallied nine points in the win for the Orange, while Bobby Gavin made 13 saves in net.

As for Duke, it got back in the win column with a 14-7 victory over Towson in a second-half surge behind six goals and three assists from sophomore Brennan O’Neill. Duke out-scored Towson 8-1 in the third quarter and 12-3 in the second half overall to cruise to victory.

The matchup marks the 21st time that Syracuse and Duke have faced off against one another, with the Orange holding a 13-7 advantage in the series.

