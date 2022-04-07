Skip to main content

How to Watch Duke at Virginia Tech in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 7 Duke looks to extend its winning streak to eight games when it takes on Virginia Tech in women's college lacrosse.

Riding a seven-game win streak, No. 7 Duke (13-1) looks for its fifth conference victory of the season when it travels to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech (8-6) on Thursday night.

The Blue Devils are 22-3 in program history against the Hokies and have won three consecutive contests in the series, including a season sweep in 2021.

How to Watch Duke at Virginia Tech Today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

In its most recent game action, Duke defeated No. 16 Virginia by a score of 13-8 at Koskinen Stadium. With the win, Duke tied its best start since 2015 as sophomore attacker Katie DeSimone registered her 100th career point with four goals and an assist. DeSimone is the 33rd Blue Devil in program history to eclipse the 100-point plateau for her career. Along with DeSimone, midfielder Abby Landry also set a new career-high with four points on the afternoon.

As for the Hokies, sophomore Sophie Student’s four-goal performance wasn’t enough to hang with No. 2 Boston College last weekend. Virginia Tech fell 18-8 to the second-ranked Eagles.

The Blue Devils will look to improve to 5-1 in conference play when they visit Blacksburg on Thursday.

