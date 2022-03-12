No. 7 Georgetown looks to rebound from a tough loss to No. 18 Princeton.No. 7 Georgetown looks to rebound from a tough loss to No. 18 Princeton.

After No. 18 Princeton handed them their first loss of the season, the No. 7 Georgetown Hoyas (4-1) take on a sneaky-good Richmond Spiders (3-2) squad on Saturday in Virginia.

How to Watch Georgetown at Richmond in Men’s College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

In the first matchup between these two teams in program history, Georgetown looks to rebound from a 10-8 loss to Princeton on Saturday. Despite four goals from Alex Trippi, the Hoyas were unable to get over the hump trading goals with the Tigers early in the fourth quarter and then the offense went dry for the rest of the game. It was Georgetown’s first loss of the 2022 season.

As for Richmond, they battled with No. 10 Duke last weekend but ultimately fell to the Blue Devils by a score of 14-8. The loss dropped the Spiders out of the top 25 in the polls and snapped a three-game win streak. Richmond midfielder Luke Frankeny led the way for the Spiders with a season-high four goals and an assist.

Georgetown now travels to Robins Stadium to take on Richmond on Saturday afternoon.

