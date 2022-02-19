How to Watch Georgetown at Penn

Penn will be taking on No. 3 ranked Georgetown in men's D-I lacrosse action today.

The Hoyas are one of the top teams in collegiate lacrosse this season. The Quakers will start their season today and this will be the first game these two schools have played against each other since 1994.

How to watch the Georgetown vs Penn game today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Penn will be led by Sam Handley who was voted a preseason All-American.

The Hoyas start the season 1-0 and are coming off a win over Johns Hopkins. They look to keep that momentum going as they take on Penn today.

Georgetown had nine different players score in its last game and the Hoyas will look to spread the wealth as far as points go today again.

Penn will be looking to try and get into some sort of rhythm early. The Quakers have played just one game since March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 shutdown. The last game they played was April of 2021.

Tune into NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus at 12 p.m ET to catch all of the action.

