How to Watch Harvard at Yale in Women’s College Lacrosse

Harvard and Yale renew their rivalry at Reese Stadium on Saturday in this women's college lacrosse matchup.

In the latest installment of their historic series, Yale (7-2) will host Ivy League rival Harvard (4-4) on Saturday at Reese Stadium with the Bulldogs on a three-game winning streak.

How to Watch Harvard at Yale Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Harvard at Yale on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulldogs currently sit atop the Ivy League standings with a perfect 3-0 conference record thanks to three-straight wins over Dartmouth, Penn and Brown in conference play.

In its most recent game, Yale snapped Army’s 10-game winning streak by defeating the Black Knights 20-15. Four Bulldogs finished the game with hat tricks, and the 20 goals were the most Yale has scored in a game since the 2017 season. Leading the way for the Bulldogs with five goals and an assist was Jenna Collignon, who now has 16 goals in her last four games.

As for Harvard, it snapped a three-game losing streak with an 11-7 victory over Dartmouth last Sunday. Sophomore Maddie Barkate scored a career-high five goals while Riley Campbell added a career-high seven points to lead the Crimson to a win.

The Crimson are 9-4 overall in the series history against Yale as the two teams renew their rivalry for the first time since the 2019 season.

Regional restrictions may apply