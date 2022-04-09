Skip to main content

How to Watch Harvard at Yale in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Harvard and Yale renew their rivalry at Reese Stadium on Saturday in this women's college lacrosse matchup.

In the latest installment of their historic series, Yale (7-2) will host Ivy League rival Harvard (4-4) on Saturday at Reese Stadium with the Bulldogs on a three-game winning streak.

How to Watch Harvard at Yale Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Harvard at Yale on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulldogs currently sit atop the Ivy League standings with a perfect 3-0 conference record thanks to three-straight wins over Dartmouth, Penn and Brown in conference play.

In its most recent game, Yale snapped Army’s 10-game winning streak by defeating the Black Knights 20-15. Four Bulldogs finished the game with hat tricks, and the 20 goals were the most Yale has scored in a game since the 2017 season. Leading the way for the Bulldogs with five goals and an assist was Jenna Collignon, who now has 16 goals in her last four games.

As for Harvard, it snapped a three-game losing streak with an 11-7 victory over Dartmouth last Sunday. Sophomore Maddie Barkate scored a career-high five goals while Riley Campbell added a career-high seven points to lead the Crimson to a win.

The Crimson are 9-4 overall in the series history against Yale as the two teams renew their rivalry for the first time since the 2019 season.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Harvard at Yale

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16204239 (1)
Lacrosse

How to Watch Merrimack at Sacred Heart in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazarjust now
USATSI_11685013
Lacrosse

How to Watch Harvard at Yale in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazarjust now
USATSI_17966362
Lacrosse

How to Watch Johns Hopkins at Ohio State in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazarjust now
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Kentucky in College Softball

By Evan Masseyjust now
USATSI_17431989
College Football

How to Watch the Purdue Spring Game

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18007071
High School Basketball

How to Watch Auburn (WA) vs. Calvary Christian (FL)

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_17989700
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Old Glory DC at Toronto Arrows

By Evan Lazarjust now
imago0025883162h
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch USC at Stanford in College Beach Volleyball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_17242262
College Football

How to Watch the Boston College Eagles Spring Game

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy