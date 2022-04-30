Skip to main content

How to Watch James Madison vs. Drexel in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 11 James Madison looks to end the season on a ten-game winning streak.

With the two sides meeting in the regular-season finales, No. 11 James Madison looks to end the season on a ten-game winning streak against host Drexel on Saturday afternoon.

After a 14-11 win over Delaware, James Madison has won nine-straight games and is a perfect 5-0 in conference play. Historically, the Dukes have dominated Drexel, with a perfect 20-0 record in program history.

How to Watch James Madison vs. Drexel Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream James Madison vs. Drexel on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial.

In their 14-11 win over Delaware on Senior Day last weekend, the Dukes used a fourth-quarter surge where they outscored the Blue Hens 5-1 to earn a 14-11 victory. Redshirt sophomore Isabella Peterson led JMU, scoring all four of her goals in the second half. In net, Molly Dougherty made 11 saves, with the help from defender Mairead Durkin who caused two turnovers and scooped three ground balls. It’s JMU’s first nine-game win streak since 2019.

With the win, the Dukes clinched at least a share of the conference regular-season championship and can clinch the outright regular-season conference title with a win on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

James Madison vs. Drexel

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
12
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

JAGUARS1
NFL

2022 NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7 Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Steve Benkojust now
JMU LACROSSE
Lacrosse

James Madison vs. Drexel Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazarjust now
Nov 13, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Colby McDonald (23) during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Maryland Spring Game

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Alabama Texas A&M Baseball
College Baseball

Alabama vs. South Carolina Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childsjust now
Northwestern Women's Lacrosse
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Maryland at Michigan in Women's College Lacrosse

By Adam Childsjust now
Softball
College Softball

Florida vs. LSU Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childsjust now
Florida State Seminoles running back Jashaun Corbin (0) sprints towards the end zone. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Massachusetts Minutemen 59-3 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Fsu V Umass Second Half044
College Football

How to Watch UMass Spring Game

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Soccer

Atletico Tucuman vs. CA Talleres de Cordoba: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

RC Lens vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy