James Madison vs. Drexel Stream: Watch online, TV channel

With the two sides meeting in the regular-season finales, No. 11 James Madison looks to end the season on a ten-game winning streak against host Drexel on Saturday afternoon.

After a 14-11 win over Delaware, James Madison has won nine-straight games and is a perfect 5-0 in conference play. Historically, the Dukes have dominated Drexel, with a perfect 20-0 record in program history.

How to Watch James Madison vs. Drexel Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

In their 14-11 win over Delaware on Senior Day last weekend, the Dukes used a fourth-quarter surge where they outscored the Blue Hens 5-1 to earn a 14-11 victory. Redshirt sophomore Isabella Peterson led JMU, scoring all four of her goals in the second half. In net, Molly Dougherty made 11 saves, with the help from defender Mairead Durkin who caused two turnovers and scooped three ground balls. It’s JMU’s first nine-game win streak since 2019.

With the win, the Dukes clinched at least a share of the conference regular-season championship and can clinch the outright regular-season conference title with a win on Saturday.

