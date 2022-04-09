How to Watch Johns Hopkins at Ohio State in College Lacrosse

No. 9 Ohio State takes on Johns Hopkins on Saturday in college lacrosse action.

Coming off a win over Penn State last week, No. 9 Ohio State (7-3) looks to string some wins together after an up-and-down stretch against Johns Hopkins (5-6) on Saturday afternoon.

This season, the Blue Jays are on the outside looking in of the Top 25 polls but could sneak back into the rankings with a win over the Buckeyes this weekend.

How to Watch Johns Hopkins at Ohio State Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Buckeyes, powered by a balanced scoring attack, defeated the Nittany Lions by a score of 18-9 at Ohio Stadium in their last game action. Four different Buckeyes recorded hat tricks in the win, which was Ohio State’s first victory over Penn State since the 2015 season.

As for the Blue Jays, Johns Hopkins fell to No. 4 Rutgers after the Scarlet Knights opened a seven-goal first-half lead and led the entire way last Sunday night. The Blue Jays never got closer than a four-goal deficit while Jack Keogh was Hopkins’ only multi-point scorer in the loss.

Ohio State will look to make it four wins in a row against Johns Hopkins in Columbus on Saturday.

