Skip to main content

How to Watch Johns Hopkins at Ohio State in College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 9 Ohio State takes on Johns Hopkins on Saturday in college lacrosse action.

Coming off a win over Penn State last week, No. 9 Ohio State (7-3) looks to string some wins together after an up-and-down stretch against Johns Hopkins (5-6) on Saturday afternoon.

This season, the Blue Jays are on the outside looking in of the Top 25 polls but could sneak back into the rankings with a win over the Buckeyes this weekend.

How to Watch Johns Hopkins at Ohio State Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Johns Hopkins at Ohio State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Buckeyes, powered by a balanced scoring attack, defeated the Nittany Lions by a score of 18-9 at Ohio Stadium in their last game action. Four different Buckeyes recorded hat tricks in the win, which was Ohio State’s first victory over Penn State since the 2015 season.

As for the Blue Jays, Johns Hopkins fell to No. 4 Rutgers after the Scarlet Knights opened a seven-goal first-half lead and led the entire way last Sunday night. The Blue Jays never got closer than a four-goal deficit while Jack Keogh was Hopkins’ only multi-point scorer in the loss.

Ohio State will look to make it four wins in a row against Johns Hopkins in Columbus on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Johns Hopkins at Ohio State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16204239 (1)
Lacrosse

How to Watch Merrimack at Sacred Heart in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazarjust now
USATSI_11685013
Lacrosse

How to Watch Harvard at Yale in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazarjust now
USATSI_17966362
Lacrosse

How to Watch Johns Hopkins at Ohio State in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazarjust now
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Kentucky in College Softball

By Evan Masseyjust now
USATSI_17431989
College Football

How to Watch the Purdue Spring Game

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18007071
High School Basketball

How to Watch Auburn (WA) vs. Calvary Christian (FL)

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_17989700
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Old Glory DC at Toronto Arrows

By Evan Lazarjust now
imago0025883162h
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch USC at Stanford in College Beach Volleyball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_17242262
College Football

How to Watch the Boston College Eagles Spring Game

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy