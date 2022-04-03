Skip to main content

How to Watch Johns Hopkins at Rutgers in College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 5 Rutgers looks to continue its historic start to the season against Johns Hopkins in this college lacrosse matchup.

Coming off a big win over Michigan, Johns Hopkins (5-5) looks to get back into the Top 25 rankings when it faces No. 5 Rutgers (9-1) in a Big Ten clash on Sunday night.

How to Watch Johns Hopkins at Rutgers Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Johns Hopkins at Rutgers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Although Hopkins is typically the highly-ranked side in this matchup, the Scarlet Knights’ nine wins in their first 10 contests are the team’s best record through 10 games since 1956.

In its Big Ten opener against No. 11 Ohio State, Rutgers took down the Buckeyes in dominant fashion by a score of 18-7. The Scarlet Knights were led by Ross Scott’s seven-point performance (five goals, three assists) and a four-goal game from Mitch Bartolo.

As for the Blue Jays, they got back to .500 with a big win over Michigan last Saturday as they opened conference play. In the 15-12 victory, Jacob Angelus (three goals, four assists) and Garrett Degnon (three goals, three assists) combined for 13 points against the Wolverines.

Along with continuing their historic start to the season, Rutgers looks to get the better of Johns Hopkins in a matchup that the Blue Jays historically dominate when they square off on Sunday.

