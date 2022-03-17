How to Watch Louisville at Duke in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Duke (8-1) hosts Louisville (5-4) at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, a matchup the Blue Devils have historically dominated with a 7-1 record against the Cardinals.
How to Watch Louisville at Duke in Women’s College Lacrosse Today:
Game Date: March 17, 2022
Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV: ACC Network
Live stream the Louisville at Duke game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The Blue Devils have won three straight games over the Cardinals, but just squeezed past them last year with a 12-10 win. In 2022, Duke has only one loss on the season to No. 3 Syracuse.
Most recently, the Blue Devils' offense exploded for 21 goals against Penn, led by sophomore Katie DeSimone’s career-high seven points off five goals and two assists. Four other Blue Devils had hat tricks as well in the 21-10 victory.
As for Louisville, the team lost its last game on the road 21-8 to No. 2 North Carolina despite a hat trick from Hannah Morris. Morris’s hat trick against the Tar Heels was the sixth time this season she has scored at least three goals in a game.
Duke will look to stay hot against Louisville when they welcome the Cardinals to Durham on Thursday.
Regional restrictions may apply