How to Watch Louisville at Duke in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 8 Duke looks for its fourth win in a row over Louisville as the two women's lacrosse programs meet Thursday.

Duke (8-1) hosts Louisville (5-4) at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, a matchup the Blue Devils have historically dominated with a 7-1 record against the Cardinals.

How to Watch Louisville at Duke in Women’s College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: March 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the Louisville at Duke game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Blue Devils have won three straight games over the Cardinals, but just squeezed past them last year with a 12-10 win. In 2022, Duke has only one loss on the season to No. 3 Syracuse. 

Most recently, the Blue Devils' offense exploded for 21 goals against Penn, led by sophomore Katie DeSimone’s career-high seven points off five goals and two assists. Four other Blue Devils had hat tricks as well in the 21-10 victory.

As for Louisville, the team lost its last game on the road 21-8 to No. 2 North Carolina despite a hat trick from Hannah Morris. Morris’s hat trick against the Tar Heels was the sixth time this season she has scored at least three goals in a game.

Duke will look to stay hot against Louisville when they welcome the Cardinals to Durham on Thursday.

How To Watch

March
17
2022

Louisville at Duke

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
